Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bureau Veritas has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS BVRDF opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19. Bureau Veritas has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $26.48.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

Further Reading: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bureau Veritas (BVRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.