Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is an independent investment management firm that provides a broad range of U.S., non-U.S. and global equity investment strategies. The Company’s manages investments primarily through mutual funds and separate accounts. Its clients include pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. pooled investment vehicles. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is based in Milwaukee, WI United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $30.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 169.94%. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 172.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 343,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 819,444 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 30.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,063,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,305,000 after purchasing an additional 720,503 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth $14,971,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth $14,275,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 64.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 885,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,369,000 after purchasing an additional 347,806 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

