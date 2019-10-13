Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to Sell

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ArcelorMittal is reducing costs and expanding its advanced high strength steel product line under the Action 2020 program. Moreover, the company is likely to gain from the Ilva buyout and efforts to reduce debt. It is also expanding its steel-making capacity and is focused on shifting to high value-added products. However, the company faces challenges in European market. A combination of weakening demand, high energy costs, rising carbon costs and increased imports have led to the decision of lowering production in the region. The temporary reduction is likely to put pressure on the company’s margins. Also, U.S.-China trade tensions will likely dent steel demand in China. The steel industry is also affected by global production overcapacity. The company has also underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MT. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on ArcelorMittal from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised ArcelorMittal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Shares of MT opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.41. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 2.73%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $923,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,021,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1,541.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $820,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

