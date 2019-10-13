Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.45. Sabra Health Care REIT reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $219.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.17 million.

SBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

SBRA opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $23.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $311,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond J. Lewis sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,245,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 119,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 428,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 47.1% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 510,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after acquiring an additional 163,616 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 77.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 366,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 160,215 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.