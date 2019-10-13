Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.62). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($1.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $9.00 target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a market cap of $123.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.14. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 44,899 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 542.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 118,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 877.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,271 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

