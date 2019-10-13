Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.68. Ducommun reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Noble Financial raised Ducommun from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $98,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,244.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $27,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 404,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,839,841.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $172,797 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun during the first quarter worth about $779,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Ducommun during the first quarter worth about $779,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Ducommun during the second quarter worth about $1,661,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Ducommun during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.29. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $52.04. The company has a market capitalization of $466.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.73.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

