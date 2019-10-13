Zacks: Brokerages Expect ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.71 Million

Equities analysts expect ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) to announce sales of $5.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.20 million and the lowest is $5.24 million. ADMA Biologics posted sales of $4.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year sales of $27.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.70 million to $43.91 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $57.95 million, with estimates ranging from $49.10 million to $82.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 214.26% and a negative net margin of 323.54%.

ADMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Dawson James downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price target on ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 13,268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $3.96 on Friday. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

