Zacks: BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $90.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BioSpecifics Technologies an industry rank of 56 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get BioSpecifics Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NASDAQ BSTC opened at $50.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.14. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $73.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.21.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 63.06% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $8.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Toby Wegman sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $60,753.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,384.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSTC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 25.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the second quarter valued at $434,000. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 16,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies during the second quarter valued at $387,000. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioSpecifics Technologies (BSTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.