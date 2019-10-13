Zacks: Analysts Expect First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Brokerages expect First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) to announce $1.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First American Financial’s earnings. First American Financial reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First American Financial will report full year sales of $5.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $5.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First American Financial.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FAF shares. Barclays set a $68.00 price target on First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Compass Point set a $60.00 price target on First American Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price target on First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

Shares of FAF opened at $59.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.84. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $60.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.68%.

In other news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 10,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $580,247.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,753,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,166,000 after acquiring an additional 904,259 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,129,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,366,000 after acquiring an additional 43,917 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,245,000 after acquiring an additional 99,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First American Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,426,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in First American Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 978,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

