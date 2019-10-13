Zacks: Analysts Expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to Announce -$1.37 EPS

Analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to announce ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.27). Ascendis Pharma A/S posted earnings of ($0.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year earnings of ($5.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.77) to ($4.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.21) to ($1.86). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.08). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 932.52% and a negative return on equity of 35.99%. The business had revenue of $3.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.68 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASND. Wedbush set a $191.00 price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.13.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $95.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.37. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $53.21 and a twelve month high of $133.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Tobam bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

