Zacks: Analysts Expect ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) will announce sales of $1.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ArQule’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $830,000.00 to $1.50 million. ArQule reported sales of $4.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ArQule will report full year sales of $4.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 million to $4.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.11 million, with estimates ranging from $4.95 million to $23.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ArQule.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. ArQule had a negative return on equity of 33.45% and a negative net margin of 349.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Swann set a $12.00 price objective on ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on ArQule in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ArQule from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ArQule presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQL. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ArQule by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of ArQule by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ArQule by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArQule by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArQule in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

ArQule stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11. ArQule has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.54 and a quick ratio of 12.54. The firm has a market cap of $987.34 million, a PE ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 2.24.

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

