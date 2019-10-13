YY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

YY (NASDAQ:YY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

YY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded YY from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YY from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on YY in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.10 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded YY from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. YY currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

Shares of YY traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.33. The stock had a trading volume of 543,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. YY has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $88.85.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.97 million. YY had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that YY will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of YY by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of YY by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of YY by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of YY by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of YY by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

