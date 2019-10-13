Yuma Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) Trading Up 9%

Yuma Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA)’s share price was up 9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $2.78, approximately 371,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 580,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Yuma Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The oil and gas producer reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter.

Yuma Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA)

Yuma Energy, Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets located in central and southern Louisiana, and southeastern Texas; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, LaFourche, Livingston, St.

