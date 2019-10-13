Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Yellow Cake PLC (LON:YCA) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 192.60 ($2.52) and last traded at GBX 193 ($2.52), 82,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 193.20 ($2.52).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yellow Cake in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $170.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 198.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 209.69.

