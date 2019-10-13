Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America set a $50.00 price target on Yandex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. HSBC set a $45.00 price target on Yandex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, OTR Global initiated coverage on Yandex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

YNDX stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.19. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.98.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). Yandex had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $41.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Yandex will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YNDX. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the first quarter worth approximately $46,421,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the first quarter worth approximately $690,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 9.9% in the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 660,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 59,746 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the second quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 6.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

