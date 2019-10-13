Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Trading Up 1.8%

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) shares were up 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.77 and last traded at $25.77, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 55,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.1996 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.