X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) Short Interest Update

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,800 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the August 30th total of 187,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,423,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 779.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 2,456.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 10,884 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 767.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

XFOR opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.09.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XFOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

