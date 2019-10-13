Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Short Interest Update

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the August 30th total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

WYNN stock opened at $112.78 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $151.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.05.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $2,756,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,704,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 51.4% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,487,638 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $432,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,251 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 9.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,857,209 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,098,205,000 after acquiring an additional 801,270 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 75.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,235,412 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $147,409,000 after acquiring an additional 530,731 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $54,333,000. Finally, Hoplite Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $29,677,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

