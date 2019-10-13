WPP Aunz (ASX:WPP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.57

WPP Aunz Ltd (ASX:WPP)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and traded as high as $0.52. WPP Aunz shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 93,349 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is A$0.57 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.57.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

WPP AUNZ Limited, formerly STW Communications Group Limited, is an Australia-based company engaged in advertising and diversified communications operations. The Company provides advertising and communications services for clients through various channels, including television, radio, print, outdoor and electronic forms.

