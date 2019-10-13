World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Upgraded at FBN Securities

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at FBN Securities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $100.00 target price on the stock. FBN Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 42.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.81.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $70.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.72. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $268.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.21 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 4,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $276,323.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,237.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George A. Barrios sold 74,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $5,231,940.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,047 shares of company stock valued at $17,794,397 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWE. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

