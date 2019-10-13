Wirecard (ETR:WDI) PT Set at €120.00 by Bank of America

Bank of America set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

WDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($175.58) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wirecard presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €195.80 ($227.67).

WDI stock opened at €142.05 ($165.17) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.09. Wirecard has a 52 week low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a 52 week high of €187.00 ($217.44). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €147.27 and its 200 day moving average price is €140.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

