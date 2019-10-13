Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) to announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Williams Companies posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Williams Companies stock opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $29.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 192.41%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,933.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Chandler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.24 per share, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,328.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,200 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,781,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,470,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,761,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,500 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Williams Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 20,634,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $578,589,000 after purchasing an additional 280,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,402,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $585,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,040 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Williams Companies by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,233,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $567,345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547,225 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

