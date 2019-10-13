Wild Beast Block Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (WBB)

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. Wild Beast Block has a market capitalization of $4,569.00 and $2.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wild Beast Block coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wild Beast Block has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wild Beast Block alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00676838 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012006 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000688 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012549 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000765 BTC.

About Wild Beast Block

Wild Beast Block (WBB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2015. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. The official website for Wild Beast Block is wbbos.com . Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wild Beast Block

Wild Beast Block can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Beast Block directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wild Beast Block should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wild Beast Block using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wild Beast Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wild Beast Block and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.