Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Hits New 1-Year High at $160.20

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $160.20 and last traded at $160.12, with a volume of 1172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.32.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WHR. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Longbow Research set a $178.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.08.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.54 and its 200-day moving average is $139.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.66%.

In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $95,231.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,544.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 748,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,414,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 166,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,128,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,980,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Company Profile (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.