Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the August 30th total of 81,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WEYS shares. BidaskClub raised Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Weyco Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

NASDAQ WEYS opened at $24.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.78. Weyco Group has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $34.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.48 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 7.06%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Weyco Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Weyco Group by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Weyco Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Weyco Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

