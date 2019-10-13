Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Westaim Corp (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) shares traded up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $1.86, 5,200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 21,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $266.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter. Westaim had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 595.03%.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

