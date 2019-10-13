Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 12,268 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,268 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 183.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 91.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 223,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 107,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 1,359.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 79,744 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UEC stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

