Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases Shares of 10,477 New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,862,000. 7.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $17.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09. New Fortress Energy LLC has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy LLC will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFE. Citigroup upped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other news, Director C. William Griffin acquired 10,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $174,266.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Mack acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $142,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $548,206 in the last 90 days.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

