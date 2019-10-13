Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $159,000 Position in Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,065 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Azure Power Global were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,048,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,055,000 after buying an additional 604,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

AZRE stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Azure Power Global Ltd has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $505.61 million, a P/E ratio of 94.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Azure Power Global had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $49.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Azure Power Global Ltd will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AZRE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azure Power Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

