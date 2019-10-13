Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $153,000 Position in Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,322 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of Chaparral Energy worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Chaparral Energy in the second quarter worth $94,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Chaparral Energy in the second quarter worth $205,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Chaparral Energy in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Chaparral Energy in the second quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chaparral Energy alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc bought 554,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,170,716.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHAP opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78. Chaparral Energy Inc has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $48.74 million, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.11). Chaparral Energy had a negative net margin of 33.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.09 million. Analysts expect that Chaparral Energy Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CHAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Chaparral Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Chaparral Energy Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Chaparral Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaparral Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.