Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Intevac were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intevac by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Intevac during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Intevac by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,373,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 41,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intevac alerts:

IVAC stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13. Intevac, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $6.54.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IVAC. B. Riley upgraded Intevac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.