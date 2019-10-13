Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 277,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after acquiring an additional 45,667 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 360,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $591,000.

RZV stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average of $62.43. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $54.39 and a 12 month high of $72.69.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.1671 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

