Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.24% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTHI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $369,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 93.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 68.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHI opened at $22.42 on Friday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $23.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

