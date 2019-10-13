Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 186.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd in the second quarter worth $100,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd in the second quarter worth $179,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd in the third quarter worth $299,000.

Shares of NYSE:MUI opened at $14.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

About Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

