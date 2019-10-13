Welch & Forbes LLC Takes Position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $910,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 941.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000.

Shares of PFM opened at $29.42 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $29.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average of $28.62.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.1614 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

