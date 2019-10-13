Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 1,492 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 103.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $166.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.08 and its 200-day moving average is $165.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $129.51 and a 12-month high of $171.55.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

