Weir Group’s (WEIR) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WEIR. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.95) price target on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Weir Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,820 ($23.78) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Peel Hunt downgraded Weir Group to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,875 ($24.50) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Weir Group from GBX 1,815 ($23.72) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,730.33 ($22.61).

WEIR opened at GBX 1,399 ($18.28) on Wednesday. Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,222.50 ($15.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 932.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,418.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,518.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

