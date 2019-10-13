We Are One Seven LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 19.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 23.8% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $181,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,433.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 27,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $2,525,968.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,970 shares of company stock worth $8,269,599. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $91.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 1.23. Power Integrations Inc has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $102.38.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

