We Are One Seven LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $605,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $179.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.16. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.49 and a 12 month high of $185.23.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.6213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.