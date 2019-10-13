We Are One Seven LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 333,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,151,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 45,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BND opened at $84.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.71. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $77.46 and a twelve month high of $85.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

