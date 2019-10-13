We Are One Seven LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 173.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSC. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $212.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.78.

Shares of NSC opened at $178.50 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $138.65 and a 12-month high of $211.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.95.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

