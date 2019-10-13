We Are One Seven LLC Makes New $116,000 Investment in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 45.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 90,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 76.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 985,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 427,114 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 319,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 14,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.40. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $10.51.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NLY shares. UBS Group cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.07.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

