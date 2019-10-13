Waves Trading 5.2% Lower This Week (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Waves has a market cap of $85.64 million and approximately $9.44 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waves has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Waves coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00010184 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptohub, Coinbe and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Waves

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, COSS, Coinbe, Indodax, Huobi, Bittrex, Cryptohub, Liqui, LiteBit.eu, Tidex, Binance, Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, Kuna, Exrates, Exmo, BCEX, Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, Coinrail, OKEx, Gate.io, Bitbns and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

