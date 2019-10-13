W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. R. Grace & Co. produces specialty chemicals. They primarily operate through the following two business segments: Davison Chemicals and Performance Chemicals. Davison Chemicals manufactures catalysts (fluid cracking, hydroprocessing and polyolein) and silica and zeolite absorbents. Performance Chemicals produces specialty construction and building materials, along with container and closure sealants. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $83.00 target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Grace & Co presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.43.

GRA opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48. W. R. Grace & Co has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $79.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 85.42%. The business had revenue of $513.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William C. Dockman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.21 per share, with a total value of $68,210.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $591,721.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Force Andrew Hudson La III acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.04 per share, for a total transaction of $276,160.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 96,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,654,834.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 498,970 shares of company stock worth $32,047,464. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,858,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,746,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,929,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 708,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,953,000 after acquiring an additional 40,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,207,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

