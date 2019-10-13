VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) Short Interest Update

VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the August 30th total of 84,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Shares of VOXX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.43. 86,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,492. VOXX International has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $93.45 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 12.1% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 3,967,546 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,505,000 after acquiring an additional 429,789 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,845,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 29.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 82,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 30.6% during the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 354,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 83,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

