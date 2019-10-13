Volex PLC (LON:VLX) Insider Acquires £87,000 in Stock

Volex PLC (LON:VLX) insider Nathaniel Rothschild acquired 100,000 shares of Volex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £87,000 ($113,680.91).
LON VLX opened at GBX 87 ($1.14) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $130.39 million and a PE ratio of 12.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 87.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 91.29. Volex PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 69.80 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 107 ($1.40).
About Volex
Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.