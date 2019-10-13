Volex PLC (LON:VLX) Insider Acquires £87,000 in Stock

Volex PLC (LON:VLX) insider Nathaniel Rothschild acquired 100,000 shares of Volex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £87,000 ($113,680.91).

LON VLX opened at GBX 87 ($1.14) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $130.39 million and a PE ratio of 12.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 87.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 91.29. Volex PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 69.80 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 107 ($1.40).

About Volex

Volex plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies power cords and cable assemblies for consumer electronics, medical equipment, data center, telecommunications, industrial robotics, and automotive industries worldwide. The company's Power Cords division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, vacuum cleaners, and electric vehicles.

