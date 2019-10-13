Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Gap Down to $7.25

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.49, but opened at $7.25. Village Farms International shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 22,354 shares traded.

VFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on Village Farms International in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Village Farms International in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $29.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The company has a market cap of $357.23 million and a P/E ratio of -65.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $41.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.59 million. Analysts predict that Village Farms International will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Village Farms International by 32,788.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Village Farms International by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Village Farms International by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after buying an additional 375,161 shares in the last quarter. 8.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

