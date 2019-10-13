Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Holdings Raised by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 57.1% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 336.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 928.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $108,000.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $53.13 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $53.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

