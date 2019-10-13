Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

VUG opened at $167.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.16. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $124.85 and a 52 week high of $170.42.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3854 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

