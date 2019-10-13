Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,254,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.22% of Resources Connection worth $52,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RECN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Resources Connection in the first quarter valued at about $1,824,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 96,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

RECN opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28. Resources Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $441.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Resources Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

RECN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

